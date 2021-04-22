Roth Capital Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $38.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,183. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

