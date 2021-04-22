RPT Realty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 849% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

RPT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

