Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.