Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Issues Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHB stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.