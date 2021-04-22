Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

