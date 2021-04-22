Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CVNA opened at $268.18 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.04 and its 200 day moving average is $254.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

