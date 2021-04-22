Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $58.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,897. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

