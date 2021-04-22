Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as low as C$1.79. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 913,167 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBB shares. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$664.41 million and a P/E ratio of -146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

