SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $48.43 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,838.16 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.