salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.13. The company had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $150.67 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

