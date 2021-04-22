salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $231.35. 4,929,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,874.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

