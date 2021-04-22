Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

