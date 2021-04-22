Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

