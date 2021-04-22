Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 95.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

