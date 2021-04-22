Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 229,575 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 92.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,575 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.