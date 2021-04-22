Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LATN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

