Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

