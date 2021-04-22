Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $36.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.