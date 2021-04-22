Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schneider National by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 153,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 96,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $16,545,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

