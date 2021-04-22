Schwab Charitable Fund Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 483,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

