Schwab Charitable Fund Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,585. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

