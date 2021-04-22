Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 1,944 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 6,838,065 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

