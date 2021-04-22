Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

