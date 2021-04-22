Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.12. 3,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,534. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

