Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,051 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $102.00. 10,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,198. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

