Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

