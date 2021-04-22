Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

