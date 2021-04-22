Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

