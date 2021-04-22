Secret Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $227.63 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.00552871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.82 or 0.03332057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,732,155 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.