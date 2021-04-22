SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.04 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

