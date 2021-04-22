Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $67.12

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.12, but opened at $70.60. Semtech shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $223,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

