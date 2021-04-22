Sentinel Reaches One Day Volume of $1.38 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.