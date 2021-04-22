Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $73.93 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $73.93 million and $1.11 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.