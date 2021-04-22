ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $568.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $601.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $546.47 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $292.70 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

