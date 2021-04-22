Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 736,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

