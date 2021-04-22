Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 115,040 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.85 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.