ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $746,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00.

Shares of SWAV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.31. 452,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,905. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.