Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 3.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 14,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,883,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

