Sidoti Initiates Coverage on SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

Analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPX by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.