Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.