Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TSE:SMT traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,348. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.50 million and a PE ratio of 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

