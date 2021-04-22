Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SGM opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.88. The stock has a market cap of £131.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. Sigma Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79.12 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08).

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

