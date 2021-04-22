Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF opened at €142.40 ($167.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.69. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

