Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $125.08, but opened at $129.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 8,621 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

