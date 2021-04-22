Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Sims has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

