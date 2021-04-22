SingularityNET Trading 28.3% Lower This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $307.89 million and $3.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00740205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00096902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.93 or 0.08225740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051316 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,162,203 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.