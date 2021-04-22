Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

