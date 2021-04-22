Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 469 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

