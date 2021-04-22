Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 75,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.