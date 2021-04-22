Sky Investment Group LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,071. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.